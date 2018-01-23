Once Upon a Time casts Runaways star as Zelena's fiancé

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Get ready to meet the man who fell for the Wicked Witch when Once Upon a Time returns.

Runaways star Kip Pardue has landed a guest-starring role as the fiancé of Zelena’s cursed alter-ego Kelly, EW has learned exclusively.

In the winter finale, Regina (Lana Parrilla) had tracked down Zelena (Rebecca Mader) in San Francisco, where she was living as a peppy spin instructor named Kelly. Though Regina implored Zelena to return to Hyperion Heights, Zelena was initially hesitant because she’s actually engaged.

Kelly’s fiancé Chad, who will appear in the 150th episode, is described as a clever, romantic guy who’s no stranger to grand gestures. He keeps a cool head and maintains high levels of patience and compassion, even when it seems like his world may be turned upside down. The landmark hour, which will be directed by Parrilla, is slated to air in April.

Once Upon a Time will return Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.