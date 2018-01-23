Don’t get your heart broken this February; make sure you watch these titles before they leave Netflix!

Stewie fans will be disappointed to hear that seasons 1–8 of Seth MacFarlane’s hit cartoon Family Guy will be leaving the streaming service this February. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride are also on their way out, along with popular TV shows Top Gear and Burn Notice. And if you’re planning to watch a comedy special with your Valentine, you might want to hurry and catch Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace and Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago before they’re gone, too.

Here are all the titles to catch before they go:

Leaving Feb. 1

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 5

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Leaving Feb. 16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1