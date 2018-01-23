Don’t get your heart broken this February; make sure you watch these titles before they leave Netflix!
Stewie fans will be disappointed to hear that seasons 1–8 of Seth MacFarlane’s hit cartoon Family Guy will be leaving the streaming service this February. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride are also on their way out, along with popular TV shows Top Gear and Burn Notice. And if you’re planning to watch a comedy special with your Valentine, you might want to hurry and catch Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace and Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago before they’re gone, too.
Here are all the titles to catch before they go:
Leaving Feb. 1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving Feb. 2
A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving Feb. 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving Feb. 5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving Feb. 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving Feb. 11
A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving Feb. 12
Honeymoon
Leaving Feb. 14
Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving Feb. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Leaving Feb. 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving Feb. 17
Freakonomics
Leaving Feb. 19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving Feb. 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving Feb. 24
Jane Got a Gun
Leaving Feb. 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1
