January 23, 2018

Don’t get your heart broken this February; make sure you watch these titles before they leave Netflix!

Stewie fans will be disappointed to hear that seasons 1–8 of Seth MacFarlane’s hit cartoon Family Guy will be leaving the streaming service this February. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride are also on their way out, along with popular TV shows Top Gear and Burn Notice. And if you’re planning to watch a comedy special with your Valentine, you might want to hurry and catch Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace and Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago before they’re gone, too.

Here are all the titles to catch before they go:

Leaving Feb. 1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2
A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11
A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12
Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14
Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle

Leaving Feb. 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17
Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24
Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1

