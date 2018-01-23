CBS orders drama pilot about guy who friends God on Facebook

On the heels of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World over at ABC, CBS may have found its own way to bring a God-like story to the small screen.

The network has ordered a pilot from Greg Berlanti’s shingle called God Friended Me. Penned by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, with Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive producing, the pilot offers to be an “uplifting” story about a lippy atheist whose “life is turned upside down when he is ‘friended’ by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.”

The project is somewhat similar to the ABC freshman drama Kevin, which stars Jason Ritter as a selfish, wealthy guy who’s tasked by a higher power to save the world.

In case you haven’t noticed, pilot ordering season has begun for the broadcast networks and will last through March. Any pilot that earns a pickup will be announced in May at the annual upfront presentations in New York City.