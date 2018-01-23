Get Christie Love reboot starring Pitch alum gets pilot order at ABC

Pitch’s Kylie Bunbury could be poised to hit a television home run.

ABC has given an official pilot order to a reboot of 1970s spy drama Get Christie Love. Bunbury, who starred on the short-lived Fox drama about a woman playing professional baseball, signed on to the project late last year; here she will play the title character, a black, female CIA agent who is the leader of an elite ops unit.

Bunbury is likely to see her share of action (and wigs!) as Christie, who transforms into whoever she needs to be to help ensure the job gets done right in a profession where the stakes are life and death. She takes on a role originated by Teresa Graves in the 1970s series, who, when the show premiered in January 1974, was the first African-American woman to lead a one-hour television drama.

The original series was itself based on a television movie and the reboot is described as an “action-packed, music-driven drama.” While the series will focus on the high-stakes missions of Christie and her team, the show will also be anchored by a mystery surrounding Christie’s first love and her mission to uncover the truth about their relationship.

Power creator Courtney A. Kemp is writing the pilot and will serve as executive producer on the series, from studios Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, alongside Vin Diesel’s One Race TV and Debra Martin Chase’s Martin Chase productions.