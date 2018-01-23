Food Network star Sunny Anderson responds to backlash following controversial Party City ad

Food Network host Sunny Anderson has responded to critics after Party City released a controversial commercial featuring her line of inflatable snack stadiums.

On Monday, the party supply store issued a statement apologizing for their newest ad, which jokingly referred to someone with a gluten allergy as “gross.”

Although Party City noted that Anderson “was not involved in the creation of this commercial in any way,” the chef says she is still facing a lot of personal backlash, sharing her thoughts on Twitter and Instagram where she claims the store violated her contract with the ad.

“Imagine having a contract. Then it gets breached making you look bad,” she wrote on Twitter. “They apologize and make sure people know it wasn’t you. Then no one cares & people are still mad at you. What did I do again? I’m chasing dreams and sometimes there’s a roadblock. GUESS WHAT? STILL CHASING.”

She also posted on Instagram, writing “Oh haaaiii Nashville haaaiii…I didn’t get Hot Chicken Wasted cuz I had a real fire to put out yesterday…still stamping out embers … cuz not everyone reads or takes an apology🤔, but I’m here, I’m happy I handled it, Olivia Pope style, and I’m ready to cook!!!”

Anderson also retweeted a fan who pointed out that she has been open about her battle with ulcerative colitis, making her particularly sensitive to people with food allergies.

The company issued the following statement, which Anderson shared on her personal Instagram account on Monday night: “Party City values its customers above all else, and we take your feedback extremely seriously. We recognize that we made an error in judgment by running the recent Big Game commercial, which was insensitive to people with food allergies.”

It continued, “We have removed the commercial from our website and all other channels, and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused.”

“We’d also like to clarify that Sunny Anderson was not involved in the creation of this commercial in any way, and we apologize for any offense it has caused with her audience and fans. We will also be reviewing our internal vetting process on all advertising content to avoid any future issues. In addition, Party City will be making a donation in support of Celiac Disease research.”

In the initial aftermath, Anderson thanked the company for handling the situation “swiftly and with care.”

The commercial, which was timed to the upcoming Super Bowl but has now been taken down, features two people at a party discussing the snack options, which included a plate of gluten-free food on a stool by itself separated from a large table featuring Anderson’s Infladium full of party snacks.

“Those are some gluten-free options,” one woman says in the commercial. “Do we even know people that are like that?” another woman asked.

“Tina,” the first woman responded. “Oh, gross, yeah,” the second woman said.

Anderson declined PEOPLE’s request for further comment on the matter.