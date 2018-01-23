The United States already done had herses, so RuPaul is spreading the Drag Race love overseas.

Going along for the ride are 10 international queens who will appear on the inaugural season of Drag Race Thailand, the first teaser for which (above) sees the spin-off’s cast serving face and fashion as they prepare to battle for the crown.

Drag Race Thailand is hosted by stylist Art-Araya In-dra, with a competition format similar to the one popularized on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“We have seen an overwhelming global demand for scripted and unscripted content illuminating the stories within drag culture,” World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said of the show in a statement. “What was previously thought of as niche is now undeniably mainstream. World of Wonder will continue to bring meaningful, fabulous, filled-with-love entertainment to fans both on screen and off.”

Drag Race Thailand is expected to premiere overseas later in 2018. Watch the new teaser above.