Timeless is moving to the weekend.
NBC announced Monday that the time-travel drama — which had been canceled before fans rallied to save the show — will return on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. ET. Unlike the first season’s Monday night timeslot, the 10-episode second season will round out the network’s Sunday nights each week.
Created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield), Timeless follows a trio of time travelers who must race through history to save the world. Season 1 saw the three heroes — scientist Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), soldier Wyatt (Matt Lanter), and historian Lucy (Abigail Spencer) — work to stop a terrorist named Flynn (Goran Višnjić). According to NBC, season 2 will see them working against the mysterious Rittenhouse organization, which was revealed to be pulling the strings in season 1 and to have ties to Lucy’s own family.
In the process, the TimeTeam will visit 1692, 1917, 1941, 1981, and other dates across time, while encountering figures like Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, and William Randolph Hearst. Below is the official synopsis for season 2, from NBC:
The series also stars Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, and Claudia Doumit. Season 2 of Timeless premieres Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
Comments