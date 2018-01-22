Supergirl: Amy Jackson previews 'absolute girl power united' episode

This week’s Supergirl will leave you wondering: What love triangle?

When Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra — a.k.a. Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson), a.k.a. the woman who married Kara’s ex-boyfriend — team-up in tonight’s episode, the awkward love-triangle will be the farthest thing for their minds because they’re both focused on the important mission they have ahead of them: Traveling to Fort Rozz to find a prisoner who may hold information on defeating Reign (Odette Annable).

“It’s really about the business,” Amy Jackson tells EW. “Because of the task at hand, and Reign is on the run in a sense, it’s all about getting the job done, and none of the lovey-dovey stuff, which is nice.”

“Fort Rozz,” Monday night’s episode, will be the first time the show really digs into Kara and Imra’s relationship. “It’s nice of them to spend time on their own and actually get to know each other, and get to know what one another is like because, obviously, they’ve just judged each other based on the relationship so far,” says the 25-year-old British actress. “Supergirl and Saturn Girl actually want to come together to catch Reign and they’re on the same wavelength for a change. Rather than having this animosity between them, they’re actually fighting together and helping each other and working together, which is nice because it’s separate from the rest of the gang.”

However, our heroes won’t undertake this mission alone. For reasons we’ll find out when the episode airs, it’s a mission that only the women can handle and thus will require Kara and Imra to join forces with two of Supergirl’s foes, former shock jock Livewire (Brit Morgan) and the telepathic Psi (Yael Grobglas), which gives the episode “a little edge,” says Jackson.

“It’s a real union of girl power,” says Jackson of Supergirl‘s new A-Force-like team-up. “[Kara] uses [Livewire and Psi’s] powers, which have affected her in the past, to really get in touch with Reign and to get the most powerful people on board to make a difference and all unite. It’s about the women uniting and doing the best they can.”

The CW; Diyah Pera/The CW

The “absolute girl power united” vibe of the episode was so important to Jackson, who was supposed to be on the other side of the world to work on another project when they began shooting the episode, rearranged her schedule to ensure she could stay in Vancouver for production. “I felt really passionate about it because in the current climate for a whole girl-power team to come together and take on Reign, it was just something really exciting and something I was really looking forward to doing,” she says.

Jackson is particularly excited for this episode because viewers will finally get a chance to see what Saturn Girl is made of. Says Jackson, “You can see the whole array of her powers. As we’ve continued, it just gets more and more, which is great. But in ‘Fort Rozz’ for sure, this is when she really shines. This is about Supergirl, about Saturn Girl, and obviously Livewire and Psi. They all come together using their abilities to the best of their advantage, so she’s really on her best game in this episode.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW.