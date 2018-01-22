Seth Meyers recalls Trump's damning comments about the last government shutdown

President Trump may have signed a short-term spending bill to end a three-day government shutdown Monday, but Seth Meyers wasn’t about to let him off the hook. During his “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night, the comedian highlighted some damning remarks about failing to prevent such shutdowns that were made by the one person Trump respects most: himself.

“There’s at least one immutable law of physics that still applies in Washington,” Meyers said. “For each Trump quote, there is an equal and opposite Trump quote. And the question of who’s to blame for government shutdowns is no exception because when Obama was president, Trump was very clear about who was to blame.”

Meyers then played a clip of a 2013 Fox News interview in which Trump said of a looming shutdown, “If you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top, and the president’s the leader.”

The then-businessman added, “In 25 years and 50 years and 100 years from now, when … they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States.”

Similarly, in a 2011 Today show interview, Trump said, “If there is a shutdown, I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States.”

As Meyers put it, “There’s literally, literally not one situation where there isn’t an old Trump quote that completely contradicts his current position. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an old Trump tweet out there that says, ‘Only a loser would wear a baseball cap with a suit.’”

Watch the video above for more. Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.