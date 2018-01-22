Rick and Morty reveal expanded Funko toy lineup

Funko is expanding its popular Rick and Morty toy line, and EW has a first look at some of the new plushies, keychains, and figurines coming in 2018. Newcomers include Squanchy, Snowball, Toxic Rick and Morty, a keychain Mr. Poopy Butthole, and more.

Below are some of the images being unveiled later Monday at the London Toy Fair. Funko is also announcing the first Rick and Morty “Dorbz” toys, though those are only in the concept art stage right now. Check them all out below while we bide our time for season 4 on Adult Swim:

FUNKO

FUNKO

Concept art for the Dorbz line: