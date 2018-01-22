Megyn Kelly slams Jane Fonda: ‘Her plastic surgery is tough to ignore'

Megyn Kelly is firing back on Jane Fonda for criticizing the NBC Today host for asking about her plastic surgery.

In a rather blistering segment addressing the audience on Monday’s program, Kelly defended asking the legendary actress and activist in September about the work she’s had done, noting she looked amazing for her age (Fonda is 80). Fonda has criticized the question as the “wrong place and wrong time” and called Kelly “not that good of an interviewer.”

“When she first complained — publicly after the program and repeatedly — I choose to say nothing because my philosophy is that what people think of me is none of my business,” Kelly began in the clip below. “However, Fonda was at it again last week — here on NBC and then again elsewhere — so it’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.”

“First some context,” Kelly continued. “Fonda was on [my show] to promote a film about aging [Our Souls at Night]. For years, she has spoken openly about her joy in giving a cultural face to older women. Well, the truth is, most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore. Fonda herself knows this. She knows this. That’s why, to her credit, she’s discussed plastic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show.”

Kelly then rolled a series of clips showing Fonda openly discussing the benefits of plastic surgery on other talk shows.

“Apparently, when she came here, however — again, to promote her film about aging — I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits,” Kelly said. “Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject she purports to know well, and she rejected it. And that’s okay. But I have no regrets about that question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson for Jane Fonda on what is and what is not appropriate.”

Then Kelly got out the big guns, quite literally.

“After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage — look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War,” she added. “Many of our veterans still call her Hanoi Jane thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots. She called our POWs hypocrites and liars, and referred to their torture as ‘understandable.’ Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture, but not for the rest of it. By the way, she still says she’s ‘not proud’ of America. So the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there. She said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

Kelly’s hour airs weekdays on Today.