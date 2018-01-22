Zach Galifianakis on Louis C.K. and the ‘poison of celebrity culture’: 'It grosses me out’

Zach Galifianakis thinks there is a “poison” in celebrity culture — and he points to that as part of the problem surrounding Louis C.K., which whom he co-created Baskets.

Speaking with Vulture, The Hangover alum addressed the sexual misconduct accusations against Louis C.K., which the comedian has since admitted are true.

“It was so disruptive in a harmful way to so many people,” shared Galifianakis. “We just kind of put our heads down and worked on the new season.” Then, according to Vulture, the actor appeared to be holding back tears, and following a long pause, he continued, “This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In November, The New York Times published a story featuring five women accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. The next day, the comedian issued a lengthy statement in which he said it was all true. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

HBO, Netflix, and FX were among the companies to quickly cut ties with C.K., as FX Productions canceled its overall deal with Louis C.K.’s production company and he was removed from his role as executive producer on Baskets, Better Things, and the since-canceled One Mississippi.

Baskets returns to FX for season 3 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.