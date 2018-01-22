One of them doesn’t have enough money to help her sick child. One of them might lose custody of her child if she doesn’t find the money to get a good lawyer. And one of them just found out that her perfect life is a lie because her perfect husband is cheating on her and they’re actually broke. Now, all three of them are going to get their power back. Their idea for how to do that? Rob a grocery store.

Meet the women of NBC’s Good Girls. Starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta, Good Girls is about three suburban moms who decide to “take matters into their own hands,” as Whitman puts it. Together, they rob that store, not realizing that they’re actually robbing a gangster. From that point on, their lives will never be the same.

EW has an exclusive extended preview of the new series, complete with interviews from the stars and creator Jenna Bans. Watch it in full above.

Good Girls premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.