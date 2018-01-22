General Hospital drops Genie Francis to recurring status

One of TV’s most beloved daytime actors is out of a full-time gig. Again.

EW has confirmed that Genie Francis, long known to General Hospital fans as Laura, has been reduced to recurring status on the ABC drama. The sudser declined to extend her contract for another year but left open the possibility of having her return.

Francis will only make her way back to Port Charles if the story and timing were ideal, her agent Arthur Toretzky tells EW.

“She did not want to leave the show as a series regular,” Toretzky added. “It was not her choice to leave.”

The revered General Hospital actress has played Laura off and on since 1977, when she and Anthony Geary, as Luke Spencer, formed an on-screen couple that left an indelible mark on the genre. In 2013, Francis made her first triumphant return to General Hospital after spending a little over a year on The Young and the Restless.

Two years later, she staged another homecoming to Port Charles just as Spencer was preparing to exit.

News of Francis’ contract was first reported by Daytime Confidential. Since the news was reported, fans have expressed their disappointment via social media.

She is an amazing actress who brings depth to #GH ABC should be ashamed. Please give #GenieFrancis the RESPECT she deserves. #GenieIsGH pic.twitter.com/WG6dFJpsl5 — louisa may (@Louisa_May_) January 22, 2018

Very disappointing!!! Please keep Genie!!! — Patricia Beck (@Patrici85159592) January 22, 2018

Uknow, I usually keep quiet abt these things but not4 @GenieFrancis: She has given so much of her life2 #GH &the fans. 2say there’s nothing 4Laura in PC ¬ renew her contract is PREPOSTEROUS! #RESPECT #LEGACY @valentinifrank @nathanvarni @OGChrisVanEtten https://t.co/jvv832O5tS — Jason (@OfficialSpitzer) January 22, 2018