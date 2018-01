In this exclusive Star Trek: Discovery video, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) come face to face with the mirror universe’s version of Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) — Burnham’s beloved former captain who perished at the start of the season. The meeting is tense, to say the least. The scene is from Sunday’s new episode of Discovery titled “Vaulting Ambition.”