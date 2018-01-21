SNL asks 'What Even Matters Anymore' in Trump-themed game show

Following a tumultuous few weeks for President Trump — in which he purportedly referred to African nations as “s‑‑‑hole countries,” was buffeted by reports that he once paid off a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged affair, and failed to prevent a government shutdown — Saturday Night Live created a satirical game show called What Even Matters Anymore.

Hosted by Veronica Elders (played by Jessica Chastain), the show began with the question, “The President of the United States refers to African countries as poo-poo holes, and says all Haitians have AIDS. Does it even matter anymore?”

A contestant played by Kate McKinnon rang in and said, “That’s really bad. That has to matter, yes.”

“Actually, it does not matter,” the jaded host replied. “Zero consequences, and everyone just moves on.”

Shortly after, she asked: “The president fires Robert Mueller, the very man investigating him for treason. Does that even matter?”

“Well, he hasn’t done that yet,” a contestant played by Cecily Strong noted.

“Yeah, but you know he’s gonna,” Chastain’s character said. “So when he does, will it even matter?”

Things got even more nihilistic from there… before all the actors went meta and broke character. Watch the video above for more.