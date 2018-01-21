Michael Che on the Stormy Daniels scandal. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ivr2uwmcTm — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2018

On Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” Colin Jost and Michael Che paid tribute to Donald Trump’s one-year anniversary as president by skewering his tenure thus far, while also poking some fun at the latest scandal to have engulfed his administration.

Jost began the show by quipping, “Congratulations to Donald Trump, who managed to keep our government open for almost one whole year,” alluding to the federal government shutdown that went into effect early Saturday morning after legislators on Capitol Hill failed to reach an agreement.

“Why is shutting down our entire government even an option?” Jost continued. “Even production on House of Cards didn’t shut down after the main guy was accused of being a full predator. If a fake government can keep going, so can we.” (Jost then made sure to note that after Kevin Spacey was fired over sexual misconduct allegations, he was replaced with “a female president,” in Robin Wright, as the lead of the show.)

Indeed, with plenty of new developments in Trump administration, the “Weekend Update” team quickly redirected their attention onto one particularly salacious scandal: Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. In Touch magazine recently published a 2011 interview in which Daniels claims that Trump said she was “beautiful and smart” just like his “daughter,” among other notable allegations.

Cecily Strong made an appearance as Stormy Daniels on the panel. “I’m all over Huffington Post and Daily Beast,” she gushed. “I’m like a liberal hero, even though I’m a Republican porn star who loves Sarah Palin.”

Strong’s Daniels then went on to criticize liberals for, among other things, “arguing about who gets to say #MeToo” on the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March.

“I get that I’m not what these people envisioned their hero would look like, but guess what America?” Strong’s Daniels asked Jost and the audience. “I’m the hero that you deserve right now.”