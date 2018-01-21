SNL: Jessica Chastain sings 'You Don't Own Me' to celebrate Women's March

You can always count on @lesdoggg to cut to the chase. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dXQIehRVdB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2018

Jessica Chastain used her Saturday Night Live opening monologue to celebrate the Women’s Marches in several U.S. cities.

The Oscar-nominated actress, hosting SNL for the first time, began her monologue by cracking about the kinds of roles she typically plays in films. “I’m always cast as a strong powerful woman,” she said. “I usually say lines like. ‘Take the shot, dammit.'”

She then quickly pivoted to the anniversary of the Women’s March, which followed President Trump’s inauguration. Once again this year, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators showed up at protests around the country. “I wish I could have been there, marching alongside them,” Chastain said.

But she then found a way to contribute in her own way. Joined onstage by Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, Chastain began performing an earnest rendition of the Lesley Gore track “You Don’t Own Me,” with Aidy Bryant sporting the p—y hat intrinsic to the Women’s March movement from the audience and Beck Bennett advocating for men to start “listening.”

Watch part of the monologue above.