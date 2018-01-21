Saturday Night Live puts a dark spin on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Fans of Will Smith’s beloved ’90s sitcom may have thought his life got flipped and turned upside-down in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but that had nothing on Saturday Night Live’s recent parody.

In this weekend’s episode, hosted by Jessica Chastain, SNL re-imagined the intro to The Fresh Prince with a much darker and more violent storyline, in which the titular hero (played by Chris Redd) can’t shake his troubles after moving in with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.

After beginning with a spot-on recreation of the Fresh Prince intro, Redd raps, “Turns out the guys I fought weren’t regular thugs / They were a powerful gang running drugs and guns / And because of our fight one went to jail / So they followed me all the way out to Bel-Air.”

From there, the Fresh Prince sees his new home trashed and his uncle beaten up, goes on the run with a purported FBI agent (Chastain), fakes his death, loses a few teeth, and gets mixed up with the Yakuza.

See how things turn out for him in the video above.