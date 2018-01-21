NCIS: Los Angeles is about to go on a rescue mission for Hetty and we have a first look

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Hetty, your A-team is on the way.

In anticipation of tonight’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, EW has obtained exclusive images of the team — Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Kensi (Daniela Ruth), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) — as they attempt a dangerous rescue mission in Vietnam to save their dear pal Hetty (Linda Hunt). The team will reunite with Hetty’s pals from her Vietnam War days: guest stars John M. Jackson, James Remar, and Carl Lumbly.

Part one of Hetty’s hell in Vietnam — which began last Sunday in the episode titled “Cat Tu Nhan” — was the highest-rated episode of the season. At 8.98 million viewers, it also gained 14 percent more viewers over the previous week and scored its best adults 25-54 rating (1.6) and adults 18-49 rating (1.0) since October 22, 2017.

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Bill Inoshita/CBS

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.