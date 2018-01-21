Jason George's Grey's Anatomy costars teased him for joining the spin-off

Jason George‘s Grey’s Anatomy costars didn’t let him jump ship to the upcoming, and still untitled, fire-fighter spin-off without a little bit of mocking.

“There were a lot of jokes made. I had to eat a lot of crow on set for a little bit.” George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on the long-running ABC medical series, told EW and PEOPLE on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet Sunday night. “They’d be like, ‘What’s up, Spin-off? How you doing, Spin-off?'”

To be fair, that definitely sounds somewhat warranted since during Grey’s Anatomy‘s 14-season run, only one other actor has spun-off onto her own series: Kate Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery on Private Practice.

The untitled Grey’s Anatomy spin-off follows a team of first-responders as they work 24 hours shifts and put their lives on the line to save others. George, who joined Grey’s in season 6, believes that the new setting is a perfect fit for his adrenaline-junkie character.

“It just made sense because my character Ben Warren is an adrenaline junkie, and it’s got him in trouble in the OR,” said George. “Now if he goes and becomes a firefighter, he’s using his medical skills on people at the scene of the accident, and the adrenaline is a good thing now.”

Watch the interview above.

The 10-episode drama premieres Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.