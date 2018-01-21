Gina Rodriguez makes passionate plea for greater Latino representation in film

On behalf of the Latino community, Gina Rodriguez has a simple request for Hollywood: “Cast us in your films.”

Alongside castmate Yael Grobglas, the Jane the Virgin star stopped by PEOPLE and EW’s red carpet coverage of the SAG Awards, where she passionately spoke about her involvement with Time’s Up and how that conversation can hopefully lead to greater representation in the industry.

“Women of color are needed to speak up and be a part of this movement,” she shared. “And for me, it means the world because we start to talk about inclusivity and there’s still a major lack of representation in the Latino community. So that is why I love to speak about Time’s Up, because I know that there is a community out there that is desiring to see themselves onscreen, and yet, we are still very sadly underrepresented. So studios, I love you guys, but we buy one of every four tickets at the box office every weekend, we hold studios up, Latinos hold studios up, we hold up movies at the box office. So cast us in your films so we can be a part of the growing demographic that so much is what we do for the studios.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The Golden Globe winner, who broke out with her lead role on the CW dramedy, will be seen on the big screen next month in Annihilation, which also stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

