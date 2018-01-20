Trevor Noah makes a reggae song out of Trump's words

As host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah never shies away from poking fun at President Donald Trump — and he didn’t change his tune as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

“I know it sounds crazy, but even Trump on certain days, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, there are things that I laugh about, there are things that I enjoy.’ Like, he’s become a part of my life, like he’s a character. A character that might kill me, but still a character.”

That character’s speeches often amuse Noah, who admitted to Fallon that he has started singing “Trump’s catchphrases in my life like they’re lyrics to songs.”

Noah gave us an example: “I’ll just be sitting by myself in the airport, and I’ll just be like, ‘Billions and billions and billions and billions,'” he sang.

Especially entertaining for Noah is whenever Trump says “chain migration,” which Noah thinks sounds like a Bob Marley song. He took that idea to the next level with Fallon and The Roots, who combined efforts to give a stellar reggae performance using Trump’s comments.

“Oh that was a good laugh,” Fallon said at the end.

Watch the full clip above.