Michael Wolff claims Trump is having an affair: 'Read between the lines'

Michael Wolff has given several interviews about his bestselling bombshell book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, but his appearance on Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher revealed something new: Wolff’s allegation that the president is currently having an affair with an unidentified woman.

“I want you to tell me something that the other people have not noticed in this book,” Maher said near the beginning of the interview in the clip above. “Is there something that you think, ‘Boy, why don’t they ask me about this that I put in there that they’re not talking about?”

“There is, but I can’t tell you what it is,” answered Wolff.

“Well, f— you, Mike,” cracked Maher, making both men and the audience laugh.

Wolff clarified his comment: “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.”

“Considering what he’s done, is it a woman thing?” asked Maher.

“Well, I didn’t have the blue dress,” quipped Wolff, referring to evidence of President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP; John Lamparski/WireImage

Maher continued pushing for details, saying, “It’s somebody [Trump is] f—ing now?”

“It is. And it’s, you just have to read between the lines,” said Wolff, bringing the subject back to Fire and Fury.

“It’s toward the end of the book,” Wolff explained. “You just have to, you’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re going to say, ‘Bingo.'”

Wolff also alluded to the White House’s infamous “back doors” that would allow someone to enter without being noticed, prompting Maher to joke, “There are back doors? Oh, it’s a gay liaison! Sean Spicer!”

Wolff appeared on the program on the eve of Trump’s one-year anniversary as president, which saw the federal government enter a partial shut down amid debate among Senate Democrats and Republicans on the fate of young immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In Touch magazine on Friday published parts of a 2011 interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who discussed multiple alleged sexual encounters she had with Trump, beginning with an encounter in July 2006.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.