Jane Fonda says Megyn Kelly is 'not that good of an interviewer'

Nearly four months after that awkward interview on Megyn Kelly Today, Jane Fonda says she would again appear on the host’s NBC talker — but only if Kelly “learns her stuff.”

Back in September, Kelly asked Fonda about her history with plastic surgery. “We really want to talk about that right now?” said Fonda, who appeared on the program with Robert Redford to discuss their Netflix movie, Our Souls at Night.

Speaking with Variety about her new documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, Fonda shed some light on the cringe-worthy segment.No. It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned,” Fonda explained in the new interview. “It was so inappropriate. It showed that she’s not that good of an interviewer.”

Fonda also shared that she wouldn’t rule out another chat with Kelly “if she comes around and learns her stuff.”

On Tuesday, Fonda poked fun at Kelly when she and Lily Tomlin appeared on Today to promote season 4 of their Netflix show, Grace and Frankie. During a back and forth between the co-stars, Tomlin jokingly said that she knew Fonda before her first facelift. Fonda replied, “Who are you, Megan Kelly?”