Stephen King wants Dick Wolf to make a Law & Order show with vampires

We know, we know: you hate spin-offs. But Stephen King may have come up with one you could definitely embrace.

On Friday night, King called on uber-producer Dick Wolf via Twitter to further evolve his Law & Order franchise by having it focus on the capture of bloodsuckers. In other words, imagine a Jesse Martin or a Mariska Hargitay hunting for the Lestats of the world. Bloody good idea?

You're not going to think I am serious about this, but I am: I would like to see Dick Wolf add a new show to his franchise–LAW AND ORDER VAMPIRE SQUAD. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, King clarified that it would involve cops hunting vampires. That of course, tickled the funny bone of some of his followers.

Cops hunting vampires. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2018

You'll have to wait until after his next show, "Chicago Animal Control" takes off. — Ricardo Gozinya (@Ricardo_Gozinya) January 20, 2018

"Ma'am can you describe the killer?"

"Well….he was tall, had sharp teeth….oh, and he sparkled"

Nope, I think I'll choose to disagree with you on this one. — Julie (@jwpez) January 20, 2018

How can I get a stake in this? Duh — Kenan Turnbull (@foniker) January 20, 2018

Not to mention the inevitable "Special Victims" spin off wherein they focus on the most lurid sexual versions of the vampire crimes… think of all the posters with the vampire carrying the pretty off into the shadows. — John Felger (@John_Felger) January 20, 2018

The intersection of vampires and law enforcement isn’t exactly a new idea. Though there are plenty of overseas (see: Canadian and South Korean) formats about vampire detectives and prosecutors, producers here in the U.S. have played with the idea of bloodsuckers on the good side of the law. Remember the short-lived Moonlight from 2007 that first introduced fans to Alex O’Loughlin?

Still, King may be on to something. Mr. Wolf, the ball is in your court. Chung Chung!