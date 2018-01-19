Shadowhunters season 3 trailer summons a 'mother' of a demon

All hell is breaking loose in the new Shadowhunters season 3 trailer.

Something is “seriously wrong” with Jace (Dominic Sherwood), who was brought back to life and is apparently suffering through consequences of that act. All we learned about that from the New York Comic Con panel was, “They have this secret that they cannot tell,” from Clary actress Katherine McNamara.

But the real threat is Lilith (Arrow‘s Anna Hopkins).

“The mother of all demons” has come to revive Sebastian (Will Tudor) and create her own personal hell. “Together we will usher in a new dawn,” Lilith says as we see the Shadowhunters crew grappling with monstrous brutes, casting spells, and generally trying to survive until sunrise.

Season 3 will be getting more new faces, including Hamilton‘s Javier Munoz as a rival warlock for Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.).

Chai Hansen will also play fan favorite book character Jordan Kyle. “Jordan comes into Simon’s life in a fun, unexpected way,” showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer told EW. “The two instantly hit it off, but we soon find out there’s a lot more to Jordan than meets the eye, and repercussions that affect more than just Simon.”

Shadowhunters season 3 debuts on Freeform this March 20. Watch the new trailer above.