Legends of Tomorrow adds Keiynan Lonsdale as series regular

Welcome to the Waverider, Kid Flash!

Following the departure of Franz Drameh and Victor Garber, Keiynan Lonsdale has joined the cast of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, EW has learned.

During The Flash’s fourth season, Lonsdale has been MIA as Wally West tried to find his place after Barry returned from the Speed Force. Surprisingly, Wally won’t return to The Flash before heading to Legends in episode 11, which will air Feb. 19. Wally will officially join the team in episode 13.

Wally previously appeared in the season 3 premiere of Legends to assist the team, but with two vacancies now on the Waverider after Stein’s death and Jax’s subsequent exit, it makes sense that he’s joining the team full-time.

“We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere — the episode in which we learned that in between seasons 2 and 3 he had been fighting crime in Central City with Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood. So when his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” said executive producer Phil Klemmer in a statement. “After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures. So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he’s fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. (a.k.a. in Supergirl‘s temporarily vacant time slot) on The CW.