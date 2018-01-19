Get Out costar Lil Rel Howery to headline Fox sitcom pilot

One of the breakout stars of Get Out could get his own Fox comedy.

The network ordered a comedy pilot called Rel that stars Lil Rel Howery, best known for playing TSA officer Rod Williams in Jordan Peele’s likely Oscar contender, as a “prideful, self-made success” who learns his wife cheated on him with his barber. The comedy is inspired by Lil Rel’s real life and will be executive produced by Mike Scully (The Simpsons). Howery also played Robert Carmichael in NBC’s The Carmichael Show.

Fox also ordered two other pilots Friday. Empire’s Lee Daniels is the mastermind behind Our People, a single-camera comedy that will be based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple. Here’s the official description from Fox: “A man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a word in their native language for privacy and his fiancée from a mid-western family try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what that normal means.”

And the network will attempt another series with actors singing in Mixtape, a drama from Josh Safran (Quantico, Smash) that’s described as a “romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.”