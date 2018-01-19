Stephen Colbert finally agrees with Trump about something

Derek Lawrence
January 19, 2018 AT 09:26 PM EST

Mark down this day in history, because Stephen Colbert finally agrees with Donald Trump about something.

On Friday’s Late Show, the host discussed the president’s interview with Reuters, in which he called Washington D.C. “a mean place.”

After making a brief mention of Trump’s penchant for always having a Diet Coke nearby (‘It’s his only brown friend’), Colbert backed the negative comments about the nation’s capital by using the president’s own alleged words against him. “Yes, Washington is terrible,” remarked Colbert. “I heard one guy down there called all of Africa a “sh—hole.”

Watch the full clip above to see what Colbert has to say about Trump’s so-called exercise regimen. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

