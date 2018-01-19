New truths uncovered about Avery's fate on Blindspot

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

The plot thickens in the case of Jane’s daughter Avery.

After viewers learned last week that Avery (Kristina Reyes) was still alive, Friday’s Blindspot provided a major clue to Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Patterson (Ashley Johnson), the latter of whom uncovered a video of Roman (Luke Mitchell) paying off Avery, effectively proving Weller was set up. So while they don’t yet know that Avery is actually alive, they at least know that Roman orchestrated what happened, likely in a bid to separate Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller.

“I think Jane will be a little relieved,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “Her feelings and what actually happened play heavily in the next two episodes, so I don’t want to say too much. Jane wants to forgive Weller, because she loves him and misses being close to him. Hopefully Patterson will find out some more information to pave the way for that.”

Still, Jane and Weller’s estranged relationship will face other roadblocks. Friday’s flashbacks revealed that while Jane was on the run doing K&R cases, she befriended a fellow unsavory type named Clem (Steve Kazee), with whom she shared a night of passion — and she seemed to be headed for a repeat in present day by hour’s end.

“She certainly will be tempted,” Gero says, noting that Jane will come clean to Weller about cheating on him during her two-year absence. “Clem was a former lover, but he’s also one of her best friends, and she could really need a friend right now. Clem plays heavily in the next episode, and if you’re a Jeller fan, you’re not gonna want to miss it.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.