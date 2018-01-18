The Bold Type gets season 2 premiere date, adds two series regulars

Kat, Jane, and Sutton are just getting started. And the same now can be said for Adena and Oliver.

At the first-ever Freeform Summit, the network revealed that The Bold Type, the Cosmopolitan-inspired drama, would return for its highly anticipated second season on Tuesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. And when it does return, fans could be seeing more of Adena and Oliver. Freeform announced that Nikohl Boosheri, who plays Adena, Kat’s central love interest in season 1, has been elevated to a series regular. Along with her, Stephen Conrad Moore is also now a series regular. Moore plays Scarlet’s fashion director, Oliver, better known as Sutton’s boss.

The Bold Type, which stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy as three twentysomethings trying to navigate the early stages of adulthood and chase their #dreams in New York City, won over audiences quickly in its first season and even landed a spot in EW’s Best TV Episodes of the Year. The show was picked up for two more seasons back in October.