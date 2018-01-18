Supernatural creator reveals never-before-seen story ideas

It’s a good time to be a member of the SPN Family — not only is Supernatural getting ready to return for the rest of season 13, but it’s about to premiere a backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters, a potential spin-off of the beloved series. And with that in mind, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke feels like celebrating.

On Thursday, Kripke tweeted a document filled with story ideas that he says he compiled when starting Supernatural. Fans of the show will recognize a number of the ideas that ended up being used on the series, whether we’re talking about the series’ second episode, “Wendigo,” or other episodes, including “Hook Man” and “Hell House.” The list also includes smaller, more general ideas that the show has used, from ghouls and death omens to Black Dogs.

And then there are a few things the show never got around to, such as the “Faceless Gray Man who appears before hurricanes in S. Carolina.” Um… WHAT?!

Check out Kripke’s full list below:

In honor of #WaywardSisters TONIGHT, here's the NEVER BEFORE SEEN list of ideas I compiled when starting #Supernatural. See how many we used! And the ones we didn't? #Wayward, have at 'em. Kick it in the ass tonight, ladies. #SPNFamily #WaywardAF pic.twitter.com/7n7LfIVbr7 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 18, 2018

The backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters airs Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.