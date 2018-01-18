Portlandia gets wine line including 'Brunch Village' and 'Weirdos' labels

There’s plenty to celebrate today, Portlandia fans. And now, there’s plenty to celebrate with.

EW can reveal that a new line of Portlandia-themed wines went on sale at Lot18.com/Portlandia bright and early Thursday morning — just in time for the premiere of the show’s eighth and final season on IFC.

The four limited edition varietals feature Lot18’s first-ever private label wines from — where else?! — Oregon, and are named to honor the show and popular sketches. “This Is an Art Project,” “Brunch Village,” “Feminist Bookstore,” and the “Weirdos” all have unique, specially designed labels to suit the Emmy-winning show’s fans. Read on for the full, official descriptions and photos of each.

Portlandia season 8, starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. on IFC.

2015 Brunch Village Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

Lot 18

After standing in a six-hour brunch line with a throng of hangry hipsters, only a ripe, fleshy Pinot Gris like this one will do. Made from ethically treated grapes that were crushed by the light of a full moon, this wine features tropical and stone fruit flavors that are carried along by the bright acidity and dry finish. Pair this delicious white with marionberry pancakes or woodland-raised, hazelnut-fed chicken for a social media-worthy meal that’s clearly worth the wait.

2016 Women and Women First Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Lot 18

When a cup of oolong isn’t readily available, this Pinot Noir is the next best thing to sip with a collection of feminist essays. Raspberry, black tea, and rose petal flavors reveal themselves on the mid-palate along with a touch of toasted oak, followed by a lingering warmth on the lengthy finish. This is a wine to grudgingly savor over a meal of shiitake-tempeh enchiladas or a green lentil curry at your favorite vegan restaurant as you observe the other patrons with disdain and quiet aggression.

2014 Weirdo Rogue Valley Syrah

Lot 18

Cue the thunder and lightning! This frightfully delicious Syrah is bound to send chills down your spine. Oozing with the essence of blackberry, red plum, and smoked meat, the wine shows a surprising sweetness from the toasted oak notes. Intensely dark red in color, this wine doesn’t contain the tears of a Scottish deerhound, yet it’s still undeniably and subversively satisfying. Enjoy it with a still-bloody cut of meat and an open mind.

2016 This Is an Art Project Languedoc-la-Clape Rosé

Lot18

Like a real piece of art, this sublime rosé is on loan from France. It represents the process of provoking the inherent essence of winegrapes to a fully realized consciousness. The winemaker navigated natural obstacles to produce the fresh, juicy flavors of strawberry, white peach, and grapefruit. The collective intentions of the winemaker were instrumental in attaining an excellent energy, with pleasant minerality on the finish. It’s about post-phylloxera achievement, obviously, and should be allowed to shine in all its glory with fresh antipasti or grilled chicken.