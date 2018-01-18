David Chang’s new Netflix series Ugly Delicious will change your taste for culinary shows

Gabriele Stabile/Netflix
Ruth Kinane
January 18, 2018 AT 12:45 PM EST

Think you know food shows? Netflix is here to tell you to think again.

A new eight-episode series, Ugly Delicious sees David Chang (chef/founder of Momofuku and New York Times best-selling cookbook author) travel to different countries to tackle cultural barriers and misconceptions through food. He’s accompanied on his journey by an array of writers and chefs, activists and artists (including Jimmy Kimmel, Ali Wong, Chef Rene Redzepi, Nick Kroll, and Ruth Reichl) as they leave gleaming kitchens behind and head off the beaten track to explore everything from Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston, Neapolitan Pizza in Tokyo, home cooking in Copenhagen, and much more.

Ugly Delicious premiers on Netflix on Feb. 23. Watch the trailer above. 

