Marvel's Cloak & Dagger unveils premiere date and sneak peek

At the first ever Freeform summit, the network released information about a number of its new and returning series, including Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

The series, based on the titular comics characters, follows Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers who’ve recently discovered that their superpowers are somehow linked: She can emit light daggers and he can engulf people in darkness. Once their powers more or less force them to come together, things only get more complicated as they start to develop feelings for each other.

Freeform announced today that Cloak & Dagger will debut with a two-hour series premiere Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

The network also released a sneak peek at the series, in which fans can watch Ty and Tandy’s first introduction. Spoiler: They meet at a party, and let’s just say it’s not your typical meet-cute.

Check out the clip above.