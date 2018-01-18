Heathers: Get ready to check your damage with this new trailer for the TV adaptation

Dana Schwartz
January 18, 2018 AT 01:00 PM EST

“Dear diary…”

The trailer for the new Heathers TV show may begin with a scrunchy and a croquet mallet, but it becomes obvious very quickly that these aren’t the Heathers you remember from the 1998 cult-classic starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

For starters, this time around, Heather Chandler is a body-positive badass with short, dyed hair, chokers, and gold rings. One of the Heathers is gender non-binary. And J.D. snorts Adderall instead sucking down slushies.

Grace Victoria Cox stars as the updated Veronica Sawyer with James Scully as the “teenage Charles Manson” (slash modern-day Kylo Ren?) J.D.

The trailer also provides a quick glimpse at Selma Blair and Shannen Doherty (who played the shy, bookish Heather Duke in the original movie) and a blink-and-you-miss-it moment that shows Veronica wearing her iconic monocle.

Heathers premieres on the new Paramount Network on March 7, 2018, so get ready to check your damage.

