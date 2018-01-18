Grown-ish renewed for season 2 at Freeform

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) will definitely make it to sophomore year!

Grown-ish, Freeform’s colorful black-ish spin-off, has been renewed for season 2, the network announced Thursday at the inaugural Freeform Summit.

Created by black-ish‘s Kenya Barris, the series follows Dre and Rainbow Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross) eldest daughter as she leaves the nest, heads to college, and navigates this uncertain time in a young person’s life.

“We’re looking at what it’s like to be a college kid in the world that we’re living in today,” Barris previously told EW about the series, which explores everything from drugs on campus to hook-up culture and safe spaces. “I really personally feel there hasn’t been another generation that has as much on its shoulders in terms of the world they’re walking into as the generation right now that we see in college.”

He added, “The title is sort of double-entendre. The title is that you’re supposed to be grown but you’re also not quite grown. There’s something debilitating but also freeing with that place in life — the idea that you can be a flawed person and you know you’re flawed, but at the same time it’s a little bit okay because you’re kind of given a little bit of a pass. That’s an interesting place to sort of tell a story from.”

The series also stars Francia Raisa, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Deon Cole, and Chris Parnell. YouTube musicians Chloe and Halle Bailey also recur. Anderson, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Laurence Fishburne, and Julie Bean also executive produce.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.