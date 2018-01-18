Grey's Anatomy star on that shocking Paul twist

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!

Did Jo Wilson rid herself of her abusive and estranged husband once and for all?

During the Grey’s Anatomy winter premiere, Jo (Camilla Luddington) came face to face with Paul (Matthew Morrison), who had ventured to the hospital to get the divorce papers signed so he could get remarried. Almost immediately, Paul turned on his charm, effectively manipulating those around him and casting doubt on Jo’s alleged abuse.

But Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) saw through his lies, helping Jo get the papers signed and even enlisting Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) to distract Paul so Jo could secretly lend assistance to Paul’s new fiancée (Bethany Joy Lenz). Alas, Paul uncovered the ruse, all but threatening that he’d be keeping tabs on Jo from now on. However, by hour’s end, Paul turned back up in the hospital as a patient, the victim of a hit-and-run. Naturally, Meredith assumes Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) are to blame, especially after Jo basically said she wanted him dead. Did Alex and Jo cause Paul’s accident?

“The only thing I can say really is there are a lot of twists and turns to this story,” Luddington tells EW. “You will see them play out in the next episode. When you think you know what’s happened, it turns everything on its head, so just keep watching.”

Suffice it to say, however this plays out, Jo and Alex’s relationship will be forever changed by these events. “You see that they’re in this together,” Luddington says. “Whatever happens, they are ride-or-die at this point.”

As fellow cast member Kevin McKidd previously teased to EW, the Paul storyline will be resolved relatively quickly — that now makes a lot more sense, given the circumstances — which may finally provide a sense of closure for Jo.

“If she is to get closure, feeling like someone no longer has power over you is a huge thing,” Luddington says. “Even being able to tell people, because obviously it all comes out to everybody in the hospital — it has to be revealed who he is — so I think there’s freedom in being able to tell people the truth. So I hope for her, moving forward, there’s a weight lifted off her and that she can proceed in her future in a way that she hasn’t been able to before, without fear and without having to feel like she has to look over her shoulder and wonder who’s behind her. For Jo, I hope that there’s peace in her future, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.