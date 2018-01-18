The details from Trump's tryst with porn star Stormy Daniels are out, and they deserve to be on Forbes' list of 30 Most Disturbing… #LSSC pic.twitter.com/P6SEg6Htcj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 19, 2018

A day after trying to keep himself from vomiting while discussing the tawdry details of Donald Trump’s alleged affair with an adult-film star, Stephen Colbert gave his viewers some more nightmare fodder.

During Thursday’s Late Show, the host addressed a report that Trump’s purported sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels included her spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine — an issue that featured him in the cover.

“He got spanked, but I feel like I’m being punished,” cracked Colbert. “Though I’ve got to say, bravo, sir — it is not easy to maintain an ego that big while being sexually submissive.”

Still, that wasn’t the queasiest revelation about the cover of the 2006 magazine. “If I may add one more visual to haunt your nightmares tonight, a cover of Forbes from the time does feature Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka,” Colbert revealed. “Once again, sadly, Eric’s left out of the fun stuff.”

Watch the full clip above. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.