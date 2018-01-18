Chelsea Handler's dog Chunk dies: 'He was the love of my life'

Chelsea Handler’s beloved dog Chunk, who often appeared on her show, has died.

“This guy passed away today and he was the love of my life,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. “I was one of those people who would tell people that pets aren’t more than people, but some of them are better than some people, and Chunk was a true gentleman. And a Democrat. I love you, buddy. I always will.”

“Everyone loves him, but he only cares about me,” Handler previously told PEOPLE of Chunk. “He’s completely devoted to me. He’d rather follow me around than eat.”

The loss of Chunk comes less than a year after Handler’s dog Tammy also passed away.