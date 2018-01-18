Gabrielle Union's unofficial Bad Boys spin-off gets NBC pilot order

NBC’s TV series version of the Bad Boys film franchise — but with female leads — is moving forward with a pilot order.

The untitled project from producer Jerry Bruckheimer stars Gabrielle Union who reprises her Bad Boys II role as “free-spirited former DEA agent Syd Burnett [who] has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna [not yet cast], a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.”

The Blacklist veterans Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis are showrunners on the project.

While the series is inspired by the 1995 hit film’s 2003 sequel, the show won’t carry the Bad Boys title (obviously) and isn’t currently officially related to the film (due to legal reasons still being worked out). So this is the “Untitled Gabrielle Union project” for the time being.

So NBC, whatcha gonna, whatcha gonna do for a title?