Wayward Sisters: Kathryn Newton previews Claire's return home

Claire Novak hasn’t exactly had a normal life. After all, there’s currently an angel walking around in her father’s body. But after meeting Sam and Dean, Claire discovered her passion for the not-so-normal life of a hunter. That passion led her to a life on the road, which is where Supernatural fans last saw her. “She’s discovering herself as a person and what she wants in life,” star Kathryn Newton says. “It takes a lot of courage to be on your own and a lot of focus. I admire her drive.”

But when Jody calls Claire and tells her that she needs help finding Sam and Dean, Claire turns her car in the direction of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she’ll reunite with Jody and Alex, and as we’ve seen, meet Patience, who’s been staying with Jody. Add Kaia and Donna into the mix, and you’ve got the women of Wayward Sisters, the potential Supernatural spin-off. “There is an elevated fantasy tone,” Newton says of the upcoming backdoor pilot. “But there’s a core Supernatural dynamic. It’s not like people are going to watch it and be like, ‘This is a new show, what is this?’ It’s definitely going to feel like the Supernatural that we all love.”

Claire’s return is the first step in saving Sam and Dean, but that doesn’t mean Claire is ready to give up her life on the road. “It’s a constant tug of war between Claire trying to work with the group versus her want to be a solo fighter and her wanderlust inside. She’s been on her own for a while so she knows she can do it alone,” Newton says. “Jody brings out the family and the need to be home and that really makes it hard for her to go off on her own. It’s a big reality check.”

By the end of the backdoor pilot, could Claire’s return home open her eyes to another way of living? Possibly one that involves surrounding herself with fierce women? “A lot of things happen in the pilot that make it really hard for Claire to be on her own,” Newton says. “She realizes that she needs everybody. It’s about being on a team. They are a team of strong women coming together to fight a bigger battle, so she’s learning that she can do it on her own but sometimes, it helps to have a big group of badass women behind her.”

The backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters airs Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.