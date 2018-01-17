Homeland fan favorite Rupert Friend cast in new streaming series

Rupert Friend has found his next big role.

The former Homeland actor and Emmy nominee will co-star in the fantastical CBS All Access series Strange Angel.

The project stars Jack Reynor (Grassland) as Jack Parsons, “a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magick rituals at night, and he became a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.”

Friend will play Ernest Donovan, the enigmatic neighbor of Parsons who becomes the young scientist’s tour guide into the illicit underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles. “A lost soul and drifter, Donovan pulls Parsons out of his humdrum existence and into a strange new religion that encourages its followers to pursue their deepest and darkest desires as a means of bending the world to their will.”

Strange Angel is a drama series created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name that’s based on the real-life story of Parsons.

Friend played Peter Quinn for six seasons on Homeland, which returns Feb. 11 on Showtime. Showrunner Alex Gansa tells us the new season will include exploring the impact of Quinn’s death.