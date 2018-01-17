RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 first look: Chi Chi DeVayne splits for the gods

The Werk Room teems with tea once again.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is just eight days away from its third season premiere, and EW has an exclusive first look at the returning queens kiki-ing (and competing) across the debut episode.

The first image (above) sees all nine fan favorites back on the main stage, competing for another chance at taking the Drag Race crown. Season 8 fourth-place finisher Chi Chi DeVayne seemingly makes a solid case for her spot among the cast, vaulting a full split several feet into the air as her competitors look on.

The ladies huddle together in the remaining shots (below), awaiting instructions from Mama Ru ahead of their first challenge as All Stars contestants.

VH1

Announced in October, the All Stars 3 cast also includes BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Trixie Mattel (season 7), Milk (season 6), Thorgy Thor (season 8), Kennedy Davenport (season 7), Aja (season 9), Morgan McMichaels (season 2), and perennial Drag Race returnee Shangela, who appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of the Emmy-winning series.

VH1

“With over 100 fabulous queens to choose from, I’m announcing the cast of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” RuPaul previously said of selecting the cast. “I’ve handpicked a cast that not only deserves a second chance at the crown, but also inspires all of us to ever give up on our dreams. Not to mention: They’re some hungry-ass bitches.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Check out EW’s exclusive photos from the first episode above.