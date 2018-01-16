Steve-O from MTV’s Jackass, UFC champion Chuck Liddell, and Olympian Gus Kenworthy are teaming up for YouTube Red’s new project Ultimate Expedition.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek before the series premieres, in which Steve-O channels his Jackass stunt days. The fearless prankster asks Liddell, a UFC champion, to use an MMA move on him. Steve-O is then “put out” for a few seconds. See his reaction in the video above.

The Survivor-esque competition series will challenge the celebrities, including Steve-O, Liddell, Kenworthy, and YouTube stars Chachi Gonzales, JusReign, Lia “SSSniperwolf” Shelesh, Nikki Baker, and Furious Pete, to climb Mount Tocllaraju in Peru.

Hosted and executive produced by fellow MTV alumni Jukka Hilden (The Dudesons), Ultimate Expedition will see the nine celebrities climbing one of the highest and most dangerous peaks in the Peruvian Andes while also overcoming personal challenges over 10 half-hour episodes.