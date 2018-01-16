Netflix announces Everything Sucks premiere date, releases teaser trailer

Get ready to feel awkward and excited all at once because Netflix has announced the launch date for new high school series Everything Sucks.

On Feb. 16, the teen dramedy series will be available globally on the streaming service. The show, set in 1996 Boring, Oregon, tells the quirky coming of age tale of the local high school’s A/V Club and Drama Club when the two groups of uncool outsiders come together to take on the purgatory otherwise known as high school.

Peyton Kennedy (Odd Squad) and Jahi Winston (Feed the Beast) star as awkward students Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil, with Patch Darragh (Sully, Boardwalk Empire) and Claudine Nako (Grimm) taking on the roles of their respective parents.

Created by Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date), who both serve as executive producers, the first season consists of 10 half-hour episodes.

See some pics from the show below.

Everything Sucks debuts on Netflix on Feb. 16. Obviously.