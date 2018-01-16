WKRP in Cincinnati creator Hugh Wilson dies at 74

Veteran TV writer Hugh Wilson, best known for creating the ’70s comedy WKRP in Cincinnati that starred Howard Hesseman, has died. He was 74.

Wilson’s death was announced by the CBS station in Charlottesville, Va. He reportedly died over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend after an illness.

After cutting his teeth on The Bob Newhart Show and The Tony Randall Show, Wilson created WKRP in 1978. Also starring Loni Anderson, the series lasted until 1982. In the late ’80s, he went on to make the short-lived comedies Frank’s Place and The Famous Teddy Z.

After directing episodics, Wilson left the sitcom world and carved out a new career helming features in the ’90s, such as Guarding Tess and The First Wives Club.

He won an Emmy in 1980 for writing Frank’s Place.