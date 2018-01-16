Fox dials up second season renewal for 9-1-1

For once, 9-1-1 has received a positive call.

After airing only two episodes, the new drama from Ryan Murphy has been renewed for a second season, Fox announced Tuesday.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again,” Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden said in a statement. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”

FOX

Hailing from Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1, which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, follows the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and emergency operators. The series premiered Jan. 4 as Wednesday’s most-watched drama with 6.8 million viewers.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.