Dylan Farrow to discuss her sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen in first television interview

As past Woody Allen collaborators distance themselves from the filmmaker, his daughter Dylan Farrow is set for her first television interview to discuss her allegations against him.

Farrow recently sat down with Gayle King for a wide-ranging interview, which will air during Thursday’s CBS This Morning. “I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters,” she tells King. “And that they are enough to change things.”

A seven-year-old Farrow accused her father of molesting her in 1992. In the years since, Allen has repeatedly denied Farrow’s allegations, writing in a 2014 piece published by The New York Times, “Of course, I did not molest Dylan.” After the publication of Farrow’s Los Angeles Times op-ed in December, a representative for Allen said, “Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen, which she first made 25 years ago, have been thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators. The investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent.”

In the wake of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and others, Farrow called out prominent actresses, includuing Greta Gerwig, Blake Lively, and Kate Winslet for continuing to work with the filmmaker in her L.A. Times piece. Subsequently, Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Rebecca Hall have expressed regret for working with Allen; in the last week, Hall and Timothée Chalamet have both pledged to donate their salaries from the upcoming Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to the Time’s Up legal defense fund and other organizations.

CBS This Morning airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.